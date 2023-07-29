(KRON) — A Bay Area musician’s van was stolen outside of his Antioch home on Thursday. The van had all of his music equipment inside.

For nearly 15 years, Les Edwins has been entertaining visitors at Fisherman’s Wharf and Pier 45 in San Francisco, making a living by sharing his art with others.

“A lot of people think that, you know, you’re performing out there and you’ve got a whole lot of money sitting around and it’s not true. It’s just like anybody else, you know. We’re going day by day, month by month, you know, paying our way through life,” said Edwins.

His neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the moment a thief stole his white van which was parked in the front of his home. “Everything that I use to perform. Generators. My drums. Both my computers. You know, personal effects. You know, it’s everything that I own that I perform with was in that van,” said Edwins.

Edwins has since filed a police report on his stolen van. The license plate number is “FM368DP”.

“I got no equipment. You know, music is my livelihood, so you know, it’s very impactful. Yeah, I can’t perform. I can’t make my money,” said Edwins.

He says another video shows a blue car circling the block before the theft occurred and believes someone hopped out and jumped into his van.

Edwins has launched a GoFundMe to help recover from his loss.