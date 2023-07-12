(KRON) — Elon Musk has announced his newest artificial intelligence venture in the Bay Area, and its aim is to better understand the “true nature” of the universe, according to the company’s website.

xAI was formed by Musk and 11 other professionals from across the tech industry. The group boasts work from companies such as DeepMind, Google Research, Microsoft Research and the University of Toronto. Some members also joined from previous Musk ventures including OpenAI and Tesla.

The xAI website states that the company is separate from X Corp. X Corp was formed by Musk to manage Twitter, which was renamed as “X.” Though the companies will be separate, they will also collaborate “to make progress towards our mission,” the site reads.

The company states it is currently recruiting experienced engineers and researchers to join the its team in the Bay Area. In May, Musk criticized San Francisco as having a “woke mind virus,” which he blamed for the city’s slow economic rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Musk took over Twitter in 2022, he made headlines when he slashed half of Twitter’s workforce. Musk’s company policies also shifted to demand that employees come into the office to perform their duties and go “hardcore.” Some of the workers who agreed to the new “hardcore” rules were still laid off.

The company will be holding a Twitter Spaces chat on Friday, July 14. Team members will be available to answer questions.