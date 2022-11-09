SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has not been scared to share his political opinions recently, and he posted one on Tuesday about the political climate in San Francisco.

“It is borderline illegal to support Republicans in San Francisco! Even admitting you know some is pretty bad,” he said, adding a laughing emoji to the end of the tweet.

Musk’s tweet was a reply to a post about employee donations to political parties from certain companies. The tweet showed that 98.7% of donations from Twitter employees went to the Democratic party, more than any other company listed except Netflix.

Musk has announced his intentions of voting Republican in the 2022 elections, calling Democrats, “the party of division & hate.” On Monday, he urged others to vote Republican as well.

“To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” he said.

In the 2020 presidential election, 12.72 percent of San Franciscans voted for Donald Trump, according to the San Francisco Department of Elections.