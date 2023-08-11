SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk dropped a hint Friday about where a proposed “cage fight” with Mark Zuckerberg might be staged, seemingly suggesting the Coliseum in Rome, or another ancient Roman location, could be the backdrop.

“Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all,” said Musk in a thread on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

“Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy,” Musk added.

The proposed fight will be livestreamed on X and Meta, according to Musk, and managed by the two tech mogul’s foundations, rather than UFC. All the proceeds will be donated to veterans, according to Musk.

Online speculation about the fight has centered around the fact that Meta CEO Zuckerberg is an accomplished amateur MMA fighter, who recently placed in a Bay Area competition. Musk has apparently been working to train up to Zuck’s level.

“Elon is training,” X Corp. CEO Linda Yaccarino said in an interview with CNBC. Musk also reportedly “grew up doing judo,” according to UFC President Dana White, appearing on the Hoxboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast.

However, Musk, who acquired Twitter late last year before rebranding it as X, seemed to suggest any bout between him and his rival tech CEO would be some months off.

Musk said he spent three hours in an MRI machine this week and that the scans revealed a problem with his right shoulder blade which could require surgery.

“Recovery will only take a few months,” Musk said.