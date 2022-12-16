SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A number of Twitter accounts that were permanently suspended have been reinstated Friday, the social media app announced in a tweet. Twitter said it plans to reinstate more accounts that were previously suspended over the next 30 days.

One account that was reinstated Friday is former San Francisco Giants first baseman Aubrey Huff. His Twitter account had been suspended since August 2021.

“Huffdaddy’s back! You’re the man @elonmusk,” Huff tweeted to his 207,000 Twitter followers Friday afternoon.

Huff, who won two World Series with the Giants in 2010 and 2012, was removed from the app for controversial tweets about issues like COVID-19 and the vaccine. His bio reads, “Proud father, anti-vaxxer, ab model, & 2 time WS Champ. I believe in God, free speech, America, guns, whiskey, & toxic masculinity.”

Huff, 45, spent three years with the team from 2010-2012. In 2010, he hit 26 home runs and 86 RBIs while hitting .290 — finishing seventh in the NL MVP voting.

The reinstatement of a number of suspended accounts comes a day after several journalists who wrote about Elon Musk were suspended from Twitter.

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, independent reporter Aaron Rupar, the Washington Post’s Drew Harwell and the New York Times’ Ryan Mac were suspended on Twitter Thursday. However, a day later, Musk tweeted those accounts will have their suspension lifted.

Last month, Elon Musk tweeted out a poll for the public to decide if former President Donald Trump should be reinstated back on Twitter. Over 51% voted “yes,” and Trump was reinstated shortly after.