SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – New Twitter owner Elon Musk took to the platform to blame a drop in the company’s advertising revenue on those “trying to destroy free speech in America,” even as close to a million users have decided to take their free speech elsewhere in recent days.

“Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists,” Musk tweeted at 7:28 a.m. Friday. “Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.”

Meanwhile, Musk changed his Twitter bio from “chief twit” to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator.” His profile picture shows him as a child on the telephone.

Another problem for the entrepreneur: the platform lost 877,000 accounts between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1, and 497,000 more were suspended during those days, according to the firm Bot Sentinel, which tracks Twitter behavior, as reported in the MIT Technology Review.

The article states that this is more than twice the normal number.

Musk has promised to loosen the platform’s content restriction rules, which some fear may lead to controversial tweeters such as former U.S. President Donald Trump returning. Calif. State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) stated that Musk’s new rules (which have not been formalized as of yet) may lead “to targeting and incitement of violence” against “LGBTQ people, Jews, people [of] color, and others.”

Mass layoffs at the San Francisco-based company started today.