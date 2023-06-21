(KRON) — Elon Musk is cracking down on what he considers to be slurs. Twitter’s owner says the words “cis” and “cisgender” are considered slurs on the website.

The term cisgender refers to “a person whose gender identity corresponds with the sex the person had or was identified as having at birth,” according to Merriam-Webster. In simpler words, a cisgender person was born as a woman or man and has not opted to transition.

Musk tweeted the comment on Tuesday night, along with a message that “repeated, targeted harassment” will end in at least suspensions for the harassing account.

The tweet was in response to a post from a man named James Esses, who said that he does not want to be referred to as “cis.” He claimed “trans activists” had been calling him “cissy.” Esses responded to Musk’s tweet with, “Thank you for standing up for reality, Elon.”

Twitter’s website has a page about hateful conduct. It defines “hateful references,” “incitement,” “slurs and tropes,” “dehumanization,” “hateful imagery,” and “hateful profile” as content that falls under this category. It does not have a list of which words are considered slurs.

“We prohibit targeting others with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category,” the website reads.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has put his own stamp on the website. He removed blue checks from verified accounts that included media members and celebrities, instead giving them to “Twitter Blue” subscribers, among other changes.