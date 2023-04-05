SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Silicon Valley tech leaders are calling safety in San Francisco into question following the fatal stabbing of mobile payment service Cash App founder Bob Lee.

“Very sorry to hear that. Many people I know have been severely assaulted. Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders,” Elon Musk tweeted in reaction to Lee’s death.

This was a reply to UFC and MMA fighter Jake Shields’ tweet about Lee’s death.

“I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking [home] in San Francisco. He was in the “good” part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack. F*** San Francisco,” Sheilds said.

Cryptocurrency MobileCoin–one of the companies Lee was involved in–founder Joshua Golbard remembered Lee in an emotional statement on Twitter where he also criticized the city for Lee’s death.

“As a lifelong Bay Area resident, I have more questions than answers tonight. I don’t know how to fix what’s wrong, but I know something isn’t working in our grey city,” Goldfarb said.

City Supervisor Matt Dorsey also released a statement on the stabbing saying he is committed to helping the San Francisco Police Department’s investigation of the incident.

“I’ve also heard from many constituents in the area — some of whom have already voiced concerns to me about public safety challenges — and I’m asking everyone to cooperate with police in their investigation, especially those with access to surveillance video that may help,” Dorsey said.

KRON4 has reached out to the San Francisco District Attorney’s office and the San Francisco Mayor’s office for comment but has not heard back yet.

Lee was a victim of an apparent stabbing near SoMa early Tuesday morning and died from his injuries. He was not only the founder of Cash App, but also had a hand in MobileCoin, Square and Android.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444. You can also text a tip to TIP411 to begin messaging with SFPD.