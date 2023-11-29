(KRON) — The New York Times held its annual DealBook summit on Wednesday, featuring a lineup of speakers that includes Kamala Harris, Bob Iger and Elon Musk. Musk, as is typical, made headlines with what he said.

Musk has seen major companies pull their advertisements from X, formerly Twitter, after he endorsed an antisemitic tweet on Nov 15. At the Times’ panel, he had some words for those advertisers.

“If somebody’s gonna try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f*** yourself. Go f*** yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is,” the controversial Tesla CEO said.

Musk also directly told Disney CEO Bob Iger, who pulled advertising from X after the tweet, not to bring his advertisements back.

The tweet that Musk endorsed said that Jewish communities have been pushing “hatred against whites.” Musk responded to that tweet, “You have said the actual truth.” At the NYT panel, Musk did apologize for the tweet.

“I’m sorry for that tweet or post,” he said. “It was foolish of me. Of the 30,000 it might be literally the worst and dumbest post that I’ve ever done.”

Musk went on to say that he is “far from being antisemitic” and his track record supports that. He also said he “handed a loaded gun to those who hate me” by posting the tweet.

Musk went to Israel to meet with leaders after coming under fire for the tweet.