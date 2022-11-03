SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twitter will begin laying off a number of its employees on Friday, KRON4 confirmed Thursday evening. This comes the following week after Elon Musk acquired the San Francisco-based social media platform for $44 billion.

Twitter said the action is “necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward,” according to a letter sent to its employees obtained by KRON4. All Twitter employees will receive an email Friday at 9 a.m. regarding the status of their job with the company.

Email sent to Twitter employees obtained by KRON4

The email continued by saying Twitter’s offices “will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended.” Multiple reports say the workforce will be reduced from 7,500 to 2,000.

Amid the news of the expected layoffs, Mayor London Breed tweeted Thursday that the City and County of San Francisco is hiring. Breed added there are over 4,500 job openings.

This story will be updated. Check back as KRON4 learns more.