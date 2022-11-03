SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Just a week into his new position as the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk is planning on making some big changes.

A Bloomberg report said he’s expected to cut his workforce by 50%.

Musk also is looking to change Twitter’s at-home work policy and charge Twitter users for certain services.

According to the Bloomberg report, Musk plans to eliminate 3,700 jobs at the San Francisco-based company, about half of its workforce.

The report states he’ll be letting the affected employees know tomorrow.

Musk is also expected to change the at-home work policy.

Employees currently working from home will be required to report to the Twitter offices in and beyond San Francisco.

But it’s not just workers who will be affected by his ownership: Twitter users are expected to see some changes soon.

Musk is proposing a subscription plan for users who want to have a blue checkmark next to their name.

He’s planning on charging users $8 per month for the verification status.

Musk been going off on Twitter saying it’s his way to build revenue instead of solely relying on ads.

Musk hasn’t tweeted about the layoffs or his at home work policy just yet, but the owner of the social media platform has made it clear the subscription for the blue checkmark is going to happen.

It’s just a matter of when.