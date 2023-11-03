(KRON) — An Arab Muslim Stanford student was hit by a car on Friday, and California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash as a potential hate crime, according to the Stanford Department of Public Safety. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at Campus Drive and Ayrshire Farm Lane. The driver took off after striking the victim, Stanford DPS said.

The victim told DPS that the driver made eye contact with them, accelerated to strike them, and yelled “F*** you people,” while driving off.

“This incident is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, as all injury traffic incidents on campus are. Based on the circumstances reported by the victim, the CHP is investigating the incident as a potential hate crime,” Stanford DPS said.

The suspect vehicle is a black SUV with a tire mounted on the back. Any witnesses are asked to call (650) 779-2700 to reach CHP.

“Stanford is continuing to work to provide a safe and secure campus environment in the context of heightened tensions related to the events in Israel and Gaza. This includes additional security that has been deployed at key locations on campus,” Stanford DPS said.