‘My one and only’: Steph Curry shares rare risque pic of wife Ayesha while on vacation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Steph Curry only has eyes for his wife Ayesha, and it very clearly shows!

Steph set pulses racing on Sunday when he shared the racy snap on social media showing their getaway vacation during the NBA All-Star break.

“Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat!” Steph captioned the photo in which he’s seen lifting Ayesha up as she wraps her legs around his waist.

Ayesha is seen playfully licking him on the forehead.

Ayesha jokingly responded to the pic, “You coulda at least popped a filter on this. 😩 I love you though.”

Steph has been recovering from a hand injury that required surgery late last year.

Steph and Ayesha were married in 2011 and will be celebrating their 9-year anniversary in August.

