NAACP, demonstrators sue San Jose police for violence during protests

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The NAACP for San Jose and Silicon Valley have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of San Jose for alleged police violence during George Floyd protests claiming that demonstrators and observers were brutalized by police in late May of last year.

The class-action lawsuit is seeking for everyone who was injured to be compensated and reforms to the San Jose Police Department.

It was late May of 2020 when demonstrators took to the streets of downtown San Jose, sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Police body camera video shows officers dealing with the crowd.

Almost one year later, a lawsuit filed against the city of San Jose claiming demonstrators and observers were brutalized by police.

The complaint showing pictures of some of the plaintiff’s injuries, according to the lawsuit, the people in these photos were subjected to police violence, including the use of projectiles and batons.

One man was shot in the face and lost his eye.

“In addition to those physical injuries there’s psychological injuries. that level or terror enacted by the government has an affect on people,” Tifanei Ressl-Moyer said.

Tifanei Ressl-Moyer is one of the lead attorneys on this case.

The NAACP for San Jose and Silicon Valley, the non-profit San Jose Peace and Justice Center and a dozen individuals injured from the protests filed a class action lawsuit in federal court Thursday.

“The city has been on alert about the injuries of our plaintiffs for a number of months at this point and has had plenty of opportunity to remedy this without a lawsuit and we’re hoping that we don’t have to go all the way to trial to remedy this,” Ressl-Moyer said.

The San Jose Police Officers’ Association issued this statement saying quote:

“San Jose’s chronic police department understaffing was unfortunately on full display during last year’s protests. San Jose Police officers did the absolute best job they could under volatile and dangerous conditions.” – Paul Kelly, President, San Jose Police Officers’ Association

A spokesperson of the city attorney’s office says the city does not comment on pending litigation.