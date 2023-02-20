OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The NAACP on Monday is holding a rally in support of former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who was fired by Mayor Sheng Thao last week. The rally is taking place in front of Oakland City Hall and will include NAACP members as well as city and community leaders from Oakland, according to an NAACP press release about the rally.

Armstrong was fired by Mayor Thao last week after being placed on administrative leave for a month in relation to a report centered around alleged misconduct from an OPD sergeant. In her remarks following the firing of the chief, Mayor Thao said she had lost confidence in Armstrong’s ability to reform the department, which remains under federal oversight.