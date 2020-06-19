Nail salons, gyms, movie theaters and more reopen in Sonoma County as coronavirus restrictions relax

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – More businesses in Sonoma County can reopen and activities resume as more coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.

Under the new health order, businesses that are now allowed to reopen with safety guidelines and health measures in place include:

Campgrounds

Gyms

Fitness Centers

Movie Theaters

Nail Salons

Tattoo Parlors

Museums

Galleries

Family Entertainment Businesses (such as mini golf)

Hotels, short-term rentals, and campgrounds can now open to recreational travel, while maintaining proper health safety guidelines.

Everyone is required to social distance and wear a face mask in public places where social distancing is compromised.

“Our community has been remarkably resilient during this pandemic, showing that our Sonoma Strong attitude is alive and well,” said Susan Gorin, Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “Our collective compliance with health orders has been successful in flattening the curve and interrupting transmission of the virus. This next phase is supported by our local epidemiological data, and is a good next step to healing our economy.”

To view the Health Order and a list of open and closed industries, visit www.SoCoEmergency.org.

