(KRON) — A man who police said solicited customers and employees at a local business for sex and tried to snatch an officer’s gun last month has been arrested and charged, according to the Fremont Police Department. Officers responded on June 10 at around 3:25 p.m. to reports of a naked man soliciting customers and employees at the business to engage in sexual acts.

The man also sexually battered a customer and ordered the same customer to participate a sexual act on him, police said. The man was identified as Lloyd Gant, a 47-year-old unhoused Fremont resident.

When officers attempted to take him into custody, he did not comply and attempted to take an officer’s firearm from its holster, police said. Ultimately, he was taken into custody with no injuries.

The case was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office on June 13 and Gant was charged with the following:

Attempt oral copulation by force or duress

Indecent exposure with a prior

Sexual battery

Attempt to remove firearm from peace officer

Resisting an executive officer by threat or violence

Battery upon a peace officer

At a June 27 preliminary hearing, Gant was held to answer on the charges above. Gant, who has a previous conviction for indecent exposure that requires him to register as a sexual offender, is currently being held in Santa Rita Jail.

Police are asking anyone who thinks they have been a victim of Lloyd Gant to contact the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6900.