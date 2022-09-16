(KRON) — Could a Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis debate happen on national television? If DeSantis is game, it can.

Gov. Newsom challenged Gov. DeSantis to a debate Friday in a tweet. He suggested that armed with their respective hair products, the governors of two of the nation’s biggest states could go at it on CNN.

“Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention –let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day,” Newsom tweeted.

Newsom’s tweet was a response to a tweet from journalist Dan Rather on Aug. 26. Rather suggested the debate, asking “Who would have the courage to show up?”

Newsom and DeSantis have been critical of each other recently. Newsom condemned DeSantis for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, asking the Department of Justice on Thursday to investigate the Florida governor.

“This is absolutely sick — profiteering off of the trafficking of children sounds a whole lot like the business of coyotes,” he tweeted.

DeSantis responded with a barb at Newsom’s hair. “I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function.”