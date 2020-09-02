Nancy Pelosi caught getting prohibited haircut in San Francisco salon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in the hot seat after she got her hair done inside a San Francisco salon — before the city has allowed salons to resume indoor operations.

The owner of the hair salon on Union Street says the longtime California congresswoman visited her salon for an appointment on Monday.

The public found out after surveillance video showing Pelosi in the salon circulated online.

KRON has learned the video shows Pelosi with wet hair inside the salon, not wearing a mask.

Tuesday was the first day salons and barbershops were allowed to reopen for outdoor services. One hairstylist in the city says it was frustrating to hear about Pelosi’s prohibited hair salon visit.

“I think it’s unfair. I think she needs to set a good example… And I do really, really love her as speaker, she just needs to follow the rules like all of us and set a good example. It’s very tough and it’s unfair, and it’s very hurtful to hear this,” the hair stylist told KRON.

The speaker’s office issued this statement on Tuesday:

“The speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements. This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.” The Office of the Speaker of the House

KRON hasn’t heard back from the owner of the salon who allowed Pelosi inside for a hair appointment.

