Nancy Pelosi hosts gun violence town hall event in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Pushing for action to prevent yet another mass shooting in the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in San Francisco Tuesday night for a town hall to discuss gun violence.

The San Francisco Democrat talked about several issues at the event ranging from gun control to climate change.

Addressing gun control, Pelosi said she wants to see a bill regarding universal background checks.

The town hall meeting consisted of at least a couple hundred in the crowd and a panel of some of the most powerful women in the state and nation.

One of those women, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Francisco), who says there should be no debate about passing the background check bill known as H.R. 8.