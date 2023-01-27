(KRON) — Representative Nancy Pelosi responded to the release on Friday of the video of her husband Paul Pelosi’s attack in their San Francisco home.

Pelosi wanted to thank everyone sending them prayers and well wishes and said Paul Pelosi has been making progress since the attack.

Pelosi said she has not listened to the 911 call Paul Pelosi made or the confession from David DePape, or seen the security footage of the break in or the body cam footage of the attack and was not planning to watch or listen to any of it.

“I have no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband’s life,” Pelosi said.

She added that she will not be making any more comments on the case moving forward.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ultimately ordered the video to be released, adding that prosecutors have already played portions of it in open court — meaning people have seen it.

The suspect David DePape, 42, is currently behind bars for the attack and is facing both state and federal charges, including breaking in the Pelosi home and beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Additionally, police believe DePape planned to kidnap Nancy Pelosi.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to both the federal and state charges.