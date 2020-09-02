Nancy Pelosi says hair appointment was ‘clearly a setup’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi briefly addressed her hair controversy that developed after she got her hair done inside a San Francisco salon — before the city allowed salons to operate indoors.

Pelosi said the hair salon, that she says she’s been going to for years, set her up. She added that the salon owes her an apology.

Surveillance video that circulated online showed Pelosi inside the “E” Salon Monday on Union Street.

KRON has learned the video shows Pelosi with wet hair inside the salon, not wearing a mask.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times,” she said Wednesday while addressing reporters in the city. “When they said they were able to accommodate people one person at a time, I trusted that.”

“As it turns out – it was a setup,” she added. “So I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

Tuesday was the first day salons and barbershops were allowed to reopen for outdoor services.

The speaker didn’t further address the matter.

KRON hasn’t heard back from the owner of the salon who allowed Pelosi inside for a hair appointment.

Latest News Headlines: