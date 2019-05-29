Nancy Pelosi speaks at SFSU Commencement

Nearly 9,000 students graduated from San Francisco State University on Tuesday evening.

Not only did they receive their degrees but were addressed by a very special commencement speaker.

The graduate’s special guest happens to be the US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

She had a very inspiring, motivating and supportive speech for the recent graduates.

Her speech focused on the individuality of each and every one of them and the strengths these students bring with each of their differences.

Most importantly she highlighted the importance this generation has to make this country better than the previous and with that of course came political undertones and pushes.

Nancy Pelosi spent a lot of time talking about immigration, protecting dreamers and quoted a president you probably wouldn’t expect.

