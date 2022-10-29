SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke for the first time following the violent attack on her husband, Paul, at their San Francisco home early Friday morning. Nancy Pelosi wrote a letter that was released Saturday evening as her husband is recovering at San Francisco General Hospital.

Pelosi said her husband’s condition “continues to improve.” She said “our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.”

Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response oflaw enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving. Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve. We are also comforted by the words of the Book of Isaiah: “Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” We thank you and pray for the continued safety and well-being of your family. Nancy Pelosi

The suspect in the attack was identified as 42-year-old Berkeley man David DePape. He currently is in custody.

The attack happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Pelosi home in Pacific Heights, which is a neighborhood known to be one of the safest in San Francisco.

This is the first time Nancy Pelosi spoke out on the attack. On Friday, a spokesman for the Speaker’s office, Drew Hammill, released a statement in a press release.

