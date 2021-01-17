Napa businessman arrested for possession of assault rifles, explosives

NAPA, Calif. (BCN) – A 44-year-old Napa businessman has been arrested for possession of illegal assault rifles, automatic weapons and explosives, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford said Saturday evening that Benjamin Rogers, a Napa resident, was booked at the Napa County Department of Corrections following his Friday arrest and is being held on $5 million bail.

Wofford said the sheriff’s department obtained search warrants for Rogers’ home and business, the latter of which is located in the 1600 block of Action Avenue, after receiving a tip that he was in possession of several illegal guns.

During the sheriff’s department’s searches at both locations, investigators found more than 50 guns — several unregistered and/or illegal — and more than 15,000 rounds of ammunition. Also found were several pounds of gun powder.

The sheriff’s department’s bomb squad located five pipe bombs inside a safe at Rogers’ business. All of the pipe bombs were rendered safe by the bomb squad.

Rogers was initially contacted and detained Friday morning. After he was interviewed by investigators, Rogers was arrested and booked at 3 p.m. Friday.

Rogers is facing five felony charges and one misdemeanor charge. Due to the nature of the charges, the sheriff’s department is sharing the evidence with state and federal authorities.

