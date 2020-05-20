Napa County 1st in Bay Area to reopen dine-in restaurants, shopping malls

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Officials on Tuesday announced Napa County will be moving into “Expanded Stage 2” of the state’s four-stage reopening plan effective immediately, becoming the first in the Bay Area to do so.

In this phase, businesses such as retail stores, as well as dine-in restaurants, shopping malls, swap-meets, and schools will be able to reopen with modifications.

The county announced that schools would be reopened on June 1, however, the Napa County Office of Education says K-12 public schools will not be reopening.

Not included in this expanded stage are wineries and tasting rooms, which are required to stay closed until Stage 3.

All businesses that are allowed to reopen must meet state standards and display signage showing social distancing protocol.

Napa County is among the Bay Area counties with a low amount of confirmed coronavirus cases.

At last check, there were 3 deaths and 92 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Bay Area widely remains in Phase 2, allowing most retail businesses to offer curbside pickup.

