Napa County begins enforcing fines for face mask violators as virus cases spike

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Napa County on Wednesday passed an emergency ordinance cracking down on people who violate the county’s public health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Urgency Enforcement Ordinance, people who go outside in public without a face mask can be fined anywhere between $25 to $500. That also applies to people who hold public gatherings.

Businesses can also be fined up to $5,000 for failing to enforce the face mask ordinance and not complying with social distancing guidelines.

Officials said the ordinance will be enforced by employees who work in its code enforcement office, not police or sheriff’s deputies.

The ordinance states it will remain in effect until the county is removed from the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

At last check, there were 561 confirmed cases in Napa County, and four deaths.

