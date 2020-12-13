Napa County communal ranch sold for nearly $16M

NAPA, Calif. (AP/KRON) — A 950-acre ranch with three lakes in Napa County that was purchased in 1978 for $850,000 by eight young men and used communally was sold for $15.7 million in cash.

Green Valley Ranch was sold Monday to a single unidentified buyer, according to listing agent Ginger Martin of Sotheby’s International Realty, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Over the years, two of the eight original owners dropped out, others got married and new ones joined.

In the end it was owned, within a limited liability company, by 14 couples and two individuals, all gay men, said Bob Dickinson, a Hollywood lighting designer who was one of eight original owners.

