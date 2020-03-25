Napa County confirms 2 additional cases of coronavirus

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Napa County reported two additional cases of coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

Napa County Public Health confirmed the two additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to five in Napa County.

The patients are Napa residents and currently in isolation. Public Health staff is working on identifying anyone who came into close contact with the patients infected.

Health officials are conducting an investigation.

Napa County now has five confirmed cases, four in the city of Napa and one in St. Helena.

No additional information has been made available at this time.

