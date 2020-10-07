Napa County deputy’s shooting victim dies

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man shot by a Napa County sheriff’s deputy has died.

47-year-old Juan Adrian Garcia died Tuesday night at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center. The unnamed deputy who shot him is on paid administrative leave, according to the Napa County Office of Sheriff-Coroner.

Bay City News reports that the deputy shot Garcia during a traffic stop near Kaiser Road and State Highway 221 on Monday night. Garcia was unarmed.

“Although Garcia refused to show his right hand, it was later determined he was not holding anything,” the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting, which was caught on a body worn camera, is being investigated by the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force. Police said Wednesday the video will be shared to the public next week.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Latest Stories: