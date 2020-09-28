Napa County Evacuation Orders

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Parts of Napa County are now under an Evacuation Order instead of a warning early Monday morning, according to CalFire.

Evacuation Orders

Area north of Bothe State Park to Diamond Mountain Road (Highway 29 closed to through traffic between Lincoln Ave and Deer Park Road)

East of Howell Mountain Road from Crestmont Drive to Cold Springs Road, including Las Posadas Road and Linda Falls Terrace must evacuate through Pope Valley. Cal Fire says not to evacuate via Deer Park Road.

Area bordered by Spring Mountain Road, Madrona Road, Spring Street and White Sulpher Springs Road. Evacuation center open at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street in Napa.

East side of Silverado Trail from Pickett Lane south to Meadowood Lane and all roads in between: Pickett Road Dutch Henry Canyon Road Lommel Road Crystal Springs Road Glass Mountain Road Fawn Park Madrone Knoll Way Meadowood Lane including Meadowood Resort



Evacuation map Sept. 28, 2020 at 5 a.m.

An Evacuation Order is put in place when there is an immediate threat to life.

GLASS FIRE – Napa County

Reminder: When evacuating, please leave the area. Do not stop/park in turnouts to view the fire. First responders often need access to the turnouts to park emergency vehicles. Please allow first responders to do their jobs. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/MWBjcRfqDF — Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) September 27, 2020

