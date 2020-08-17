Napa County fires prompt mandatory evacuation orders

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Napa County Office of Emergency Services has issued a mandatory evacuation order for some residents Monday due to the growing Hennessey Fire.

Officials tell KRON4 the main fire is about 20 acres, but there are several other fires burning in the area.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for the following areas:

Sage Canyon Road from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Road

Evacuation Warning issued for the following areas:

Hwy 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including Pritchard Hill area

Hwy 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock

There is another fire burning in Napa County near Lake Berryessa.

Latest Stories: