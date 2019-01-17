Napa County highway shut down after deadly crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that's diverted traffic on State Route 121, near Napa.

The agency says the highway is closed from Ramal Road to Napa Road because of the crash that was first reported just before 3 p.m.

There is no estimated time of reopening for SR-121.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES