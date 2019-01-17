Napa County highway shut down after deadly crash
NAPA COUNTY (KRON) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that's diverted traffic on State Route 121, near Napa.
The agency says the highway is closed from Ramal Road to Napa Road because of the crash that was first reported just before 3 p.m.
There is no estimated time of reopening for SR-121.
SR-121 closed from Ramal Rd to Napa Rd due to Traffic Collision. Traffic diverted to Ramal Rd in #Sonoma to Duhig Rd in #Napa. No estimate for opening. @NapaPD @CHPMarin @CHPSantaRosa @CHP_GoldenGate @sonomasheriff @CHP_Napa @NapaSheriff— CHP Napa Area (@CHP_Napa) January 17, 2019
