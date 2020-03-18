Napa County issues shelter-at-home order starting Friday

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Napa County Public Health officials have issued a shelter-at-home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order will go into effect beginning midnight on Friday, March 20 through April 7.

The shelter-at-home order requires most people to stay home, unless they are engaged in certain “essential activities”.

Those who are sick should self-isolate, if possible, from others they live with.

Essential activities allowed under the order include:

Obtaining necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family, household members and pets, or to deliver those services or supplies to others

Engaging in outdoor activity, provided that individuals comply with social distancing

Performing work providing essential products and services at an essential business

Caring for a family member or pet in another household

Per the order, “essential businesses. include, but are not limited to:

Healthcare operations and “essential infrastructure”

Grocery stores, farmers’ markets, food banks, convenience stores

Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals

Newspaper, television, radio and other media services

Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair and related facilities

Banks and related financial institutions

