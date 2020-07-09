Live Now
Napa County lands on COVID-19 watch list, restrictions reimposed

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Napa County is back to where it was a few weeks ago as the state reimposed COVID-19 restrictions after seeing a surge in virus cases.

For the next three weeks, indoor services at restaurants, bars, wineries, and entertainment centers will be closed as the state tries to bring the number of coronavirus cases in the county back below the acceptable level of 100 or fewer cases for every 100,000 residents.

It’s currently sitting at around 138 cases in a two-week span.

The COVID-19 restrictions will last three weeks.

