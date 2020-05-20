Napa County moves into expanded Stage 2 of reopening retail stores, dine-in restaurants

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Napa County announced on Tuesday that they will be moving into ‘Expanded Stage 2.’

The county will be allowing businesses, such as retail stores and dine-in restaurants, to reopen with adaptations.

Schools will also be able to reopen on June 1.

In the Expanded Stage 2, wineries and tasting rooms will remain closed and are eligible to reopen in Stage 3.

Businesses will be required to:

Post the State’s industry-specific checklist in the workplace to show customers and employees that the establishment has reduced the risk and is open for business

Prepare and post signage of their social distancing protocol at entrance of each location

The shelter at home order in Napa County remains in effect and residents are required to continue only to leave their homes for activities allowed in the order.

#BREAKING @CountyofNapa has been approved to move into Phase 2 of reopening plan.



Wineries and tasting rooms to remain closed. #KRON4 pic.twitter.com/AHtVZUUug3 — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) May 20, 2020

