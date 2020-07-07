Napa County prepares for possible shutdown after being added to state’s COVID-19 watch list

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Napa is the latest Bay Area county to be placed on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

City officials on Monday announced the county was informed by the California Department of Public Health on Monday that it was placed on the watch list due to its reported coronavirus case rate over the past 14 days.

Officials said Napa County’s reported case rate was 137.9 cases per 100,000 population over the past 4 days as of Saturday, July 4.

The state places a county on the COVID-19 watch list when the metric exceeds 100 cases per 100,000 population.

The county is expected to remain on the watch list for at least three consecutive days and must meet requirements under Gov. Newsom’s updated health order that requires the closure of the following businesses for a minimum of three weeks:

• All brewpubs, breweries, bars and pubs, both indoor and outdoor services

• Indoor dining at restaurants

• Indoor wineries and tasting rooms

• Indoor family entertainment centers

• Indoor movie theaters

• Indoor zoos and museums

• Indoor cardrooms

With the exception of brewpubs, breweries, bars and pubs, outdoor operations for the above businesses are allowed, and all previously issued State guidance for those sectors continue to apply in outdoor settings.

Officials said the aforementioned businesses should prepare to close indoor operations effective 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 9 and will remain closed until at least July 30.

Reopening/resuming of indoor operations are dependent on the state’s monitoring of cases and other data metrics.

More details on the anticipated closure will be released later today.

