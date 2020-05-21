Napa County prepares to move into ‘Expanded Phase 2’

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Napa County is moving further into Phase 2 and announced the new orders Tuesday relaxing restrictions.

Restaurants can now operate dine in service but not all businesses are ready for the changes.

In downtown Saint Helena, signs read no indoor dining but others are allowing customers to eat outside.

Caffe Della Valle is allowing both.

“To be able to come use this patio again it’s awesome,” Dale Davies said.

“I got my first table today and it was really nice you know to be able to come and serve,” Jessica Mendez said.

Napa County is the first Bay Area county to further reopen in Phase 2 of the state’s guidelines due to a low amount of confirmed coronavirus cases.

In this phase, businesses such as retail stores, shopping malls, swap meets, schools and dine in restaurants are allowed to reopen with modifications.

The county announced the new orders on Tuesday leaving some businesses scrambling to put together a safety plan to meet the state’s standards.

Other restaurant managers told me off camera they are working to get furloughed staff back.

Caffe Della Valle stayed open for delivery and takeout.

“Luckily we were open the whole time. We were the only coffee shop so it was really great and now that we’re able to talk it’s like the best thing ever,” Mendez said.

Locals say this is the first sign of normalcy.

“It does feel like things are waking up and I’m excited to just see people moving around, more cars on the road,” Davies said.

“Even though we haven’t sat outside. We live here and we snuck up outside as soon as we saw the order and went inside and got to actually order at a counter and we got to feel like we’re getting back to normal,” a resident said.

Not included in this expanded stage are wineries and tasting rooms, which are required to stay closed until Stage 3.

