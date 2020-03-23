Napa County reports 2nd case of coronavirus

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Napa County, officials announced Sunday afternoon.

The patient is currently isolated in St. Helena and staff are working to identify anyone this person had close contact with.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Napa County was reported Sunday morning. There is no known connection of the two cases.

Napa County Public Health Officials are conducting an investigation regarding this case. They say additional information will not be released at this time to protect the patient’s identity.

The county said it will provide updates as they become available.

“With the increase in testing, finding additional cases is not unexpected”, Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County’s Public Health Officer, said. “It is critical that people who develop respiratory symptoms stay at home and isolate themselves from others, even if they still feel well enough to go out. As a community, we need to act now to slow the spread of the virus.”

County health officials have provided the following tips to protect yourself and others:

1. Washing hands with soap and water, and rubbing for at least 20 seconds;

2. Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing; and

3. Staying home if you are sick.

Latest News Headlines: