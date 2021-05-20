Napa County sheriff to resign in June

(BCN) – The Napa County Board of Supervisors accepted Sheriff John Robertson’s resignation at its meeting Tuesday, marking the end of a 40-year career in law enforcement.

Robertson will depart the sheriff’s office on June 26 and the board appointed sheriff’s Capt. Oscar Ortiz, who serves as chief of the American Canyon Police Department, to carry serve the rest of his term through 2022 at the sheriff’s recommendation.

Robertson joined the Napa County Sheriff’s Office in 1991 after a decade with the San Mateo Police Department and was appointed as sheriff in 2012.

“At a time when public safety was under the magnifying glass, he never shied away from it. He represented Napa County with class and professionalism,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.