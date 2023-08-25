(KRON) — Congressman Mike Thompson announced Napa County will receive $500,000 in funding to recruit and train farmers in underrepresented groups.

The funding is aimed to boost efforts needed to develop and maintain skills of farmers in Napa while keeping the state’s specialty crops sector competitive.

The grant will be given through the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

“Our region has a strong tradition of agriculture made possible by the farmworkers who work every day to grow world-class products,” said Thompson. “The funding from the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program will help to recruit and retain farmworkers and provide current farmworkers with the training and education they need to build a successful career in the fields and beyond. I look forward to seeing how this funding helps to strengthen our agricultural community.”

County officials say they are looking to attract young farmers through youth mentorship and apprenticeship programs.