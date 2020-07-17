Napa County will issue fines to enforce face covering requirement

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Napa County is toughening rules about wearing masks in public and bans on social gatherings.

This week the board of supervisors passed an emergency ordinance allowing for fines up to $500 per person, and up to $5,000 per business.

Napa County says they already had code enforcement officers enforcing the local health order. And as of July 1, they’ve been working even on weekends.

But a rise in coronavirus cases made them realize that they needed to get tougher on violators.

“We felt like we needed to add more oomph to what we were already doing to emphasize it,” Supervisor Diane Dillon said.

Napa County supervisors passed the emergency ordinance which authorizes code enforcement officers to fine individuals anywhere from $25 to $500 and businesses from $200 to $5,000 for repeated violations of the state and local health order related to COVID-19.

But the fines will only come after both verbal and written warnings, and local deputies and police officers will only be involved as back up to the code compliance workers.

“The first step is education, always education and it makes it easier for that business owner to say ‘hey I got a call from code enforcement they are going to come here if you don’t put on the mask’. It helps them as well,” Dillon said.

Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon says they feel like they needed to double down to get message thru to residents and businesses that masks in public are a must — and this is no time to be hosting a party.

“We’re really hoping that people will understand that the reason we did this is to reinforce that it’s social gatherings that are one of the main reasons that the virus is spreading,” Dillon said. “So we really feel the need to emphasize that by enforcing the shelter at home order.”

The public will be able to report violations via email at COVID19Compliance@countyofnapa.org

Latest News Headlines: