Napa County’s latest restrictions in effect

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Napa County’s purple tier restrictions went into effect midnight on Wednesday after California rolled back tiers for all the Bay Area counties.

Napa County had just left the purple tier after spending much of the summer there. Just as the weather gets chillier, the county leapfrogged from the orange tier back to the most restrictive tier.

“Napa Valley is definitely a community of very resilient business owners,” said resident Vincent Piombo. “But now moving into the purple, they’re being asked again to completely shift how they’re doing business… it’s difficult.

Piombo says some businesses don’t have covered outdoor dining to accommodate any customers who are now restricted from eating inside, posing a challenge especially as the Bay Area gets hit with rainfall the same week of new restrictions.

As of November 17, Napa County has 649 active coronavirus cases. 17 people total have died from COVID-19 complications.

In the purple tier, several businesses can remain open, but some are only allowed to open outdoors only, or keep a tight capacity limit on indoor visitors.

For example, bars and breweries where no meals are provided must close completely. But wineries and restaurants can open outdoors with some modifications.

Retail stores and shopping malls will have a 25% capacity limit indoors. Places of worship can only open outdoors.

Personal grooming services and tattoo shops may open indoors with modifications. But gyms can only open outdoors.

A comprehensive list of the new restrictions can be found here.