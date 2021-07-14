Napa doctor arrested for fake COVID-19 immunizations and vaccine cards

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A Napa doctor is under arrest for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 immunization pellets and vaccination cards, according to prosecutors.

41-year-old Julie Mazi claimed the pellets she sold contained the COVID-19 virus and would create an antibody response in patients’ immune systems.

Mazi allegedly would then send fake vaccination verification cards and encourage her patients to falsely state they had received the Moderna vaccine on the day they ate the pellets.

“Steering through the challenges presented by COVID-19 requires trust and reliance on our medical professionals to provide sage information and guidance,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Hinds. “According to the complaint, instead of disseminating valid remedies and information, Juli Mazi profited from unlawfully peddling unapproved remedies, stirring up false fears, and generating fake proof of vaccinations. We will act to protect trust in the medical developments that are enabling us to emerge from the problems presented by the pandemic.”

Mazi is being charged with one count of wire fraud and once count of false statements related to healthcare matters.