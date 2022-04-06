SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A California-licensed doctor from Napa pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling fake COVID-19 immunization and vaccination cards.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, 41-year-old Juli A. Mazi allegedly offered homeoprophylaxis immunization pallets which she claimed would provide lifelong protection from COVID-19.

Mazi made it appear that customers had received the FDA-authorized Moderna vaccine.

In April 2021, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General received a complaint from a community member that Mazi was offering the immunization pallets.

“Juli Mazi has admitted that she engaged in a scheme to sell fake health care records to her customers,” said U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds. “Mazi made profits by selling false immunization cards she knew would be used to mislead schools into believing students had been immunized from childhood illnesses as required by law.

“Mazi also sold fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards suggesting she administered the Moderna vaccine to her customers when, in fact, she had not,” Hinds added. “Mazi’s fake health care records scheme endangered the health and well-being of students and the general public at a time when confidence in our public health system is of critical importance.”

According to court documents, Mazi also provided fake CDC COVID-19 vaccination record cards with instructions on how to complete the cards to make them falsely appear to be records of the FDA-authorized Moderna vaccine. The investigation revealed that Mazi sold the fake CDC COVID-19 vaccination cards to more than 200 people.

Furthermore, Mazi offered homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets in place of childhood vaccinations required at schools. The court claims Mazi provided her patients with deceptive “immunization” cards which she knew would be submitted to schools, and which fraudulently indicated that authorized vaccines had been administered. The investigation revealed that Mazi sold these fake immunization cards to more than 100 people.

“During a time when the public has been heavily reliant on our medical professionals for advice and guidance, Mazi has brazenly violated the trust of the public by instilling fear and spreading misinformation surrounding COVID-19 immunizations and treatments,” said FBI Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the Criminal Investigative Division. “There is no place for fraudulent activity, and the FBI will continue to investigate and pursue those who abuse their positions of authority to try and profit in this criminal manner.”

On Wednesday, Mazi pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of making false statements related to health care matters.

The naturopathic doctor faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years for the wire fraud charge and five years for the false statements charge.

Mazi is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29.