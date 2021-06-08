Napa firefighter raises money for family of slain Southern California firefighter

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A Bay Area firefighter is helping the family of one of their own who suffered a big loss in Southern California.

He’s helping raise money for the family of a firefighter killed by a coworker one week ago.

Napa Fire Captain Ryan Chagonjian has been making custom flags made from recycled fire hoses for the last seven years.

The first was for himself and it quickly took off and has been used for charity ever since.

Over the years, $100,000 has been raised through his effort and it’s a family affair – The captain’s wife and her siblings all take part in creating the flag.

This time they are raffling it off to raise money for the family of 44-year-old Tory Carlon of the Los Angeles County Fire Department who was shot and killed by a disgruntled coworker.

Chagonjian says he wants to do what he can and show the victim’s family there are good people in the world who care.

The raffle is $10 to enter and it is open to the public nationwide. They will ship this flag to a winner anywhere in the country.

The drawing is Friday at 5 p.m.

The flag measures 24 by 40 inches and 100% of the proceeds will go to the victim’s family.

You can enter the raffle at customfireflags.com.