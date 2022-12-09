NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday for their involvement in a gang known for violent crimes, the Napa Police Department announced in a Facebook post. After obtaining a search warrant, authorities searched a home, linked to the suspects, on the 2600 block of Linda Vista Avenue.

At the residence where they conducted a “high-risk” warrant, authorities found (photo above) an un-serialized AR-15 style assault rifle, ammunition, various firearm accessories and gang signs. Police say the assault rifle was found within access of a two-year-old child, but the toddler was not present at the time of the search.

One of the suspects was identified as Jaime Mendoza Torres who is a known gang member and believed to be involved in recent violent crimes across Napa, according to police. The other was identified as Helia Torres who is a relative of Jaime.

Helia admitted to knowing about the illegal items in the residence. Both her and Jaime Torres were booked into the Napa County Detention Center.

The 2600 block of Linda Vista Avenue is right across from West Park Elementary School.