(KRON) — Evacuations have been ordered for a Napa fire that is threatening structures, the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter.

The fire is in the 1100 block of Coombsville Road. The map below shows the evacuation zone.

Evacuation zone map from Cal Fire LNU.

Cal Fire said the fire has burned seven acres of grass. Cal Fire LNU and the Napa Fire Department are in “unified command” and a full wildland response has been ordered.

Cal Fire said at 3:07 p.m. that the forward progress has been stopped. The fire is 60% contained and no structures have been damaged.

The fire is about 1.5 miles east of the Oxbox Public Market in Napa.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRON4 for details.