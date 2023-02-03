Fentanyl worth more than $5,000 was recovered earlier this week (Napa County Sheriff’s Office).

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities arrested a Napa man who had more than 62 grams of fentanyl in his possession, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, 42, was arrested for possessing the narcotic that amounted to over $5,000 in value.

He was arrested on Tuesday night, according to Napa County jail records. The suspect’s bail was set at $10,000.

Authorities warned fentanyl is “a very dangerous drug and a major contributor to fatal overdoses.” They say the drug is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Authorities did not say where the suspect was arrested. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo (above) of the recovered fentanyl.

If you’re aware of illegal activity, authorities say to call the county’s tip line at 707-224-3787. All callers will remain anonymous.