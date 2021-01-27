Napa man kept pipe bombs, guns and explosive material: FBI

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. In an alert Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, the FBI and other federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. healthcare system that could lock up their information systems just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Napa man kept homemade pipe bombs and materials that could be used to make explosive devices, according to an investigation led by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The 43-year-old suspect, Ian Benjamin Rogers, was charged with unlawful possession of unregistered destructive devices after his arrest on Jan. 15, the FBI said.

“The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Napa Special Investigations Bureau discovered five pipe bombs and other explosive material during our joint investigation,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair.

According to the federal criminal complaint, authorities executed a search warrant of Roger’s home and business in Napa County. Along with the five pipe bombs, officers found at least 49 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

“We draw a bright line between lawlessness and our constitutional freedoms. We will prosecute illegal weapons stockpiles regardless of the motivation of the offender,” said U.S. Attorney Anderson.

Prosecutors allege they also found the following items in Roger’s possession: black powder, pipes, endcaps, and manuals, including The Anarchist Cookbook, U.S. Army Improvised Munitions Handbook, and Homemade C-4 A Recipe for Survival.

Investigators believe Rogers is a member of an extremist anti-government, pro-gun group called the “Three-Percenters,” due to a sticker they saw on his vehicle.

“The FBI investigates all credible threats, and our highest priority is ensuring public safety. We urge the public to remain vigilant. We need the community’s support in reporting threatening behavior and suspicious activity to local law enforcement or the FBI,” said Fair.

Officials said he is being held in state custody in lieu of a $5 million bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing.